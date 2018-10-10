A crash on I-4 west is causing major delays in Seminole.
The collision has shut down the two left westbound lanes at mile marker 93.
Traffic is backed up until the ramp to Lake Mary Boulevard.
As of 6:50 a.m., the closure was classified as "major."
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Drivers should consider taking alternate routes.
