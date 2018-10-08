Traffic is closed at Rome Avenue N. and Sligh Avenue E. Friday afternoon after a crash involving a teen, Tampa police say.

A 16-year-old male teen was crossing northbound on E. Sligh Ave. when he was hit by a Honda, according to police.

He remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The entire intersection will be closed for several hours as officials perform a further investigation.

Drivers are asked to use routes and avoid the intersection.

