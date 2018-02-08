ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One person is killed in a crash at a St. Petersburg intersection, forcing its closure.

The crash happened Thursday at 49th Street N. at 5th Avenue N. It's not yet known what caused the crash or who was hurt.

Drivers can consider taking Central Avenue and 40th Street N. to get around the closure.

