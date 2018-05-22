HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A deadly crash involving an overturned FedEx truck is causing major delays Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 eastbound just west of I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are responding to the scene on I-4 East between I-75 and US 301.

The left lane is blocked on I-4 East, according to Florida 511.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

FedEx is aware of the crash and is assessing the situation.

"First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved in the incident in Tampa," spokeswoman Allie Addoms said in a statement. "Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time."

Traffic Crash - Deputies are assisting FHP on a traffic fatality on I-4 eastbound between US 301 and I-75. Semi roll over vs vehicle. Use alternate routes, expect delays. 🚧 pic.twitter.com/WIjGAM00V5 — Larry McKinnon ⭐️ (@LarryMcHCSO) May 22, 2018

Updated: Crash in Hillsborough on I-4 east beyond US 92/301, left lane blocked. Last updated at 10:33:40AM. https://t.co/68v2giq2yx — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) May 22, 2018

