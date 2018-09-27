TAMPA, Fla. -- Who likes getting stuck in traffic? Nobody. Who gets ticked off when another driver passes everyone else on the shoulder? Everybody!

Multiple crashes Thursday on Interstate 275 near I-4 made a mess of the morning commute, clogging the highway for miles.

But the jam was a minor inconvenience for one driver caught by Sky10. Why, the easy way to get around it was to cut off everyone else by driving on the shoulder, merge in and be on the way. It might be that wherever they're going is way more important than where everyone else is heading.

Come on, man (or woman).

"This is illegal and dangerous," Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said. "Emergency shoulders are for disabled vehicles and typically contain debris which can damage your car and tires.

"No one likes to be delayed in traffic – but you must be patient."

We counted 8 cars involved in this. Major delays now backed up to Fowler Ave. https://t.co/VGdG3orGOl — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) September 27, 2018

