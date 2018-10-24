WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a drowsy driver caused a crash last week at a toll plaza.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 on Florida State Road 570 East.

A GMC Blazer slammed into the back of Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to an FHP crash report.

The FHP report said the driver of the Blazer fell asleep while driving at a high rate of speed. The impact of the crash pushed the Silverado vertical and the Blazer ended up pinned underneath the truck.

The Silverado slammed into a camera, light display and two control panels at the toll booth plaza.

In 2017, the FHP said 4,329 crashes happened in Florida as a result of drowsy driving. Last year, 28 people died.

Chart: Crashes by Florida county in 2017 due to Drowsy Driving

