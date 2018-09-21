ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on I-275 Friday afternoon.
According to FHP, the deceased male was found at the 23 milepost after a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m.
Deputies have found the suspect vehicle.
Two inside lanes of I-275 remain closed as deputies continue to investigate the crash.
