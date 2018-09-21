ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on I-275 Friday afternoon.

According to FHP, the deceased male was found at the 23 milepost after a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies have found the suspect vehicle.

Two inside lanes of I-275 remain closed as deputies continue to investigate the crash.

Stay with 10News for further details.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP