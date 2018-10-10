TAMPA BAY, Fla.— As Hurricane Michael takes aim at the Panhandle, drivers around the Tampa Bay area could feel some impacts on the roads.

Flooding has roads closed in the city of Tampa and in Citrus County.

City of Tampa:

Parts of Bayshore Boulevard between Swann Avenue and Willow Avenue are closed in both directions due to flooding.

#Tampa Portions of Bayshore Blvd, Willow, and Swann are closed from flooding. Barricades should be in place. pic.twitter.com/Hwgfwqws1A — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) October 10, 2018

Citrus County:

Ozello Trail and South Gulfwater Point in Crystal River are closed from flooding.

West Fort Island Trail and West Pinebark Lane in Crystal River are closed and completely flooded.

Sunshine Skyway:

The Sunshine Skyway is open to all vehicles Wednesday morning. There is a high wind advisory for the bridge.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is open, but there is a high wind advisory. If you drive a high profile vehicle, you will want to use extreme caution because it will be very windy. pic.twitter.com/MDWV8Iw52A — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) October 10, 2018

►Live traffic updates here

10News will continue to monitor road closures as Hurricane Michael moves past the Tampa Bay area.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael brings flooding, damage to Tampa Bay

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP