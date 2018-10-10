TAMPA BAY, Fla.— As Hurricane Michael takes aim at the Panhandle, drivers around the Tampa Bay area could feel some impacts on the roads.
Flooding has roads closed in the city of Tampa and in Citrus County.
City of Tampa:
Parts of Bayshore Boulevard between Swann Avenue and Willow Avenue are closed in both directions due to flooding.
Citrus County:
Ozello Trail and South Gulfwater Point in Crystal River are closed from flooding.
West Fort Island Trail and West Pinebark Lane in Crystal River are closed and completely flooded.
Sunshine Skyway:
The Sunshine Skyway is open to all vehicles Wednesday morning. There is a high wind advisory for the bridge.
10News will continue to monitor road closures as Hurricane Michael moves past the Tampa Bay area.
