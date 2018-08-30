LAKE ALFRED, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash early this morning.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim or victims.

It happened around 12:54 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 4 westbound just east of County Road 557A. Troopers responded to the scene around 1:02 a.m.

Two lanes on I-4 West are blocked, according to the FHP.

