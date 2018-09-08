A fiery dump truck crash closed part of I-75 southbound Thursday morning in Hernando County.

All lanes of I-75 have been reopened as of 11 a.m.

The truck, which was hauling rock, had a tire blowout -- causing the driver to lose control just south of State Road 50. It veered into the center median and crashed into the guardrail, where it overturned and caught fire, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 45-year-old driver, who was from Tampa, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no serious injuries, FHP said.

