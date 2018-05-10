HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash involving a semi-truck closed eastbound Interstate 4 just before the peak of the morning commute.

Sky10 aerials showed a mini-van that crashed into the back of the truck, which caused its front end to go underneath the trailer. The extent of any injuries was not immediately available.

The crash happened after 5 a.m. Friday on I-4 at Mango Road just past I-75, closing the highway completely for about an hour.

Although lanes slowly are being reopened, drivers are advised to consider taking U.S. 92/Hillsborough Avenue to get around the crash.

