TAMPA, Fla. -- A man who got out of his car after a crash was hit and killed by a passing vehicle near the University of South Florida.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. Monday near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and University Square Drive.

Deputies say an adult man involved in a crash got out of his car just thereafter and was hit by a northbound vehicle on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

His family has been notified, but authorities have not yet disclosed his identity.

The northbound lanes north of Fowler Avenue are closed until further notice.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP