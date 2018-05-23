TAMPA, Fla. -- A mother and her child, who was being pushed in a stroller, were hit by a passing vehicle on Bayshore Boulevard.

The crash happened just after 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at Knights Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard, according to the Tampa Police Department. Paramedics took both to an area hospital for treatment.

The mother has died following her injuries and her young child remains in serious condition, according to officials.

The driver did not leave the scene of the crash, police say.

Officers closed Bayshore Boulevard to traffic between Bayview and Wallcraft while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP