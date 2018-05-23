Three people were arrested in a fatal crash that left a mother dead and a girl badly injured, Tampa police said.

Just before noon, Wednesday, Jessica Reisinger, 24, of Jeromesville, Ohio, pushing her 21-month-old daughter Lillia Raubenolt's stroller across the roadway was struck by a car and killed.

The child was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested were Cameron Coyle Herrin, 18, Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, and a 17-year-old.

“I heard the screeching, heard the cars hit,” said Jack Berres, who could hear the accident from inside his apartment on the 16th floor of a nearby condo.

Berres ran downstairs and saw the haunting images of a mother and her 2-year old daughter struck along Bayshore Boulevard.

“I never want to see anything like that.,” said Berres, “And then you see the yellow tape, and carrying a baby, running a baby to an ambulance. Just crazy stuff you don’t want to see.”

Just before noon, witnesses say the victim was trying to get across the road near Knights Avenue when two cars came speeding toward her in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say a black Mustang driven by Cameron Herrin, 18, of Tampa, was in the outside lane, closest to the sidewalk, struck the victims. A gold-colored Nissan, driven by the 17-year-old boy, came to a stop next to the Mustang.

Parents of the two young drivers were there to console them. Both were clearly shaken and upset. Neither left the scene.

Police questioned both drivers at the scene of the wreck for hours.

Later, Tampa police announced Herrin and the other driver were arrested and charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.his passenger, Herrin's passenger, Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, of Tampa, was charged with racing.

There is no crosswalk in the section of Bayshore Boulevard where the collision occurred. There is also no bike lane on the southbound side.

“Watch for a gap, and take off,” is how residents like Frank Beaty say they get across the busy roadway.

But that sometimes leaves Beaty and his dog Sadie scrambling,

“You know, thinking I had plenty of room when something was coming faster than I thought,” said Beaty.

Others who use the popular walkway say the speed limit might be 40, but that few drivers stick to it.

“Going way past the speed limit,” said bicycle rider Omar Joachim. “I actually don’t take the bike lane, because I’m afraid of being hit. Because cars get really close to the bike lane.”

“That’s an age-old problem out here,” said Hegarty. “When we come out, people slow down. When we leave, sometimes they speed up.”

There has been some talk of lowering the speed limit even further along Bayshore Boulevard or possibly reducing the number of lanes. Ideas which are likely to get more traction after such a tragic loss.

