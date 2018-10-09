TAMPA, Fla. – It’s no secret congestion in the Tampa Bay area is a serious problem, and new 3D renderings from the Florida Department of Transportation show one option being considered under the Tampa Bay Next plan could expand the Interstate 275 downtown interchange to more than 20 lanes wide.

Currently, there are four different options for the downtown interchange. Option A would include a complete reconstruction with possible tolled express lanes, much like what was outlined in FDOT’s previous Tampa Bay Express plan, also known as TBX.

Community activists with Sunshine Citizens say they remain frustrated with FDOT plans that call for more highway widening and no mass transit. The group made public records requests for the 3D renderings to get a better understanding of FDOT’s plans, and said the maps differed dramatically from what has been released to the public.

“The public is being asked to look at very flat line drawings that most people wouldn’t have any sense of what they’re looking at,” said Sunshine Citizens secretary Michelle Cookson. “We knew it was imperative for the public to understand the scale and scope of the plans for [the downtown interchange], and how catastrophic it is.

“It will swath through and cut up Tampa Heights, Ybor City, V.M. Ybor, our most historic heart of the city’s neighborhoods.”

Cookson cautioned it could be a repeat of interstate development from decades ago that tore through minority communities in downtown Tampa.

Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT, said the 3D renderings were only recently completed, and are at this point just drafts. She added it’s important to remember that no decision has been made about the downtown interchange, and that there will be a lengthy public input process before the agency chooses a final option.

FDOT is holding public workshops throughout the community regarding the Tampa Bay Next initiative. The next small group meeting will happen Tuesday, Sept. 11 at the Ybor Chamber of Commerce, followed by a meeting at the Jackson Heights Neighborhood Association on Sept. 18.

Public engagement from the community pushed FDOT a while back to remove express lanes from I-275 north of the downtown interchange, and drove the agency’s decision to offer three other alternatives that were much less destructive than Option A.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Next initiative, click or tap here.

