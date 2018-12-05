SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a tractor-trailer driver who is accused of hitting a truck carrying road paint on the Florida Turnpike and drove away.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

The FHP crash report states the tractor-trailer was passing the truck carrying paint. The tractor-trailer then sideswiped the truck's passenger-side mirror.

The truck then left the roadway, entered the median, collided with a guardrail and overturned. The driver of the truck was uninjured and the passenger had minor injures, according to FHP.

Delays are expected in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call *347.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP