OLDSMAR, Fla. – A Dunedin man died in a pedestrian crash on Tampa Road late last night and Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in the crash.

Eric Feinstein, 64, died in the crash around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The westbound lanes Tampa Road are still closed as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. The eastbound lanes of Tampa Road are open.

Investigators say Feinstein was crossing the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive when a Toyota Four Runner hit him in the intersection.

The driver told deputies he could not see Feinstein, according to the sheriff's office.

After the driver hit Feinstein, he was hit again by a vehicle traveling west on Tampa Road. Deputies are investigating the identity of the second driver and did not have a vehicle description.

Investigators are also working to determine which vehicle is responsible for Feinstein's death.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are responding to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

10News has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.

