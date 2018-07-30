TAMPA, Fla. -- President Trump is slated to make his second visit to Tampa Bay as president, and it's bound to tie up traffic during the busiest part of the day.

As if the region's typical rush hour isn't slow enough, expect additional delays Tuesday as the commander-in-chief and his motorcade move about the area. Here's an important caveat: Because of security, we do not know the exact routes Trump will take.

Air Force One is expected to land around 5:20 p.m. at Tampa International Airport. From there, Trump is expected to attend a roundtable event around 5:55 p.m. at Tampa Bay Technical High School, located at 6410 Orient Road.

This event is closed to the general public.

Expect delays on Interstate 275 and Interstate 4. That's the fastest route to the school. However, the motorcade might head northbound on FL-589 and continue eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue.

Watch out on Boy Scout Boulevard, Dale Mabry Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as well, as each all are viable options for the motorcade.

After the school rally, Trump is expected at the main 7 p.m. "Make America Great Again" event at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301. Trump's campaign website, as of Tuesday morning, still is accepting RSVPs. Doors open at 4 p.m.

It is an easy, 10-minute drive for the motorcade. However, expect closures and delays in the area of Orient Road, Hillsborough Avenue, I-4 and possibly Sligh Avenue.

Delays once again are possible after the evening event along many of the routes mentioned.

