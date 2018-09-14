PLANT CITY, Fla. – The eastbound lanes of State Road 60 near Horton Road are closed this morning after a crash involving a school bus and semi-truck.

One westbound lane of State Road is open, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were on the bus and had minor injuries in the crash around 6:17 a.m. Friday on State Road 60 and Horton Road, according to a Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson. A student and an aide were injured in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting injuries in the crash, but did not specify who was injured or the extent of their injuries.

