ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Friday morning crash on eastbound Gandy Boulevard was blocking the left lane of the Gandy Bridge.

The roadway has been cleared, but delays are still being reported.

10Traffic Anchor Hilary Zalla says drivers should expect added delays because of the traffic detouring to the Gandy Bridge because of an unrelated fatal crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

It is not immediately clear how many people were involved in either collision or if anyone was hurt in the crash on Gandy.

ALERT: Now there is a crash on EB Gandy Blvd blocking the left lane. There is an added delay because of the traffic detouring from the HFB. — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) October 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from 10Traffic.

