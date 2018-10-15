TAMPA, Fla. -- A serious crash on E. Fowler Avenue and N 15th Street has closed the eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue at 12th Street in Tampa.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

Drivers are being asked to avoid eastbound Fowler Avenue in Tampa until at least 9:30 a.m. Monday.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from 10News.

