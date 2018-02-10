MYAKKA CITY, Fla. -- A small sinkhole closed a stretch of Manatee County roadway before crews can make a repair.
State Road 70 is closed just east of Betts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The sinkhole is about 2-feet in diameter and located in the eastbound lane.
A road crew will be out later Tuesday to fix the pavement, a news release states.
Traffic is being diverted around the area along Betts and Singletary roads, an additional 4-mile drive from State Road 70/Betts Road to downtown Myakka City.
