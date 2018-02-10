MYAKKA CITY, Fla. -- A small sinkhole closed a stretch of Manatee County roadway before crews can make a repair.

State Road 70 is closed just east of Betts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The sinkhole is about 2-feet in diameter and located in the eastbound lane.

A road crew will be out later Tuesday to fix the pavement, a news release states.

Traffic is being diverted around the area along Betts and Singletary roads, an additional 4-mile drive from State Road 70/Betts Road to downtown Myakka City.

ALERT: #Manatee There's a sink hole on SR-70 at Betts Rd in #MyakkaCity. It's two feet in diameter on the eastbound side. All lanes blocked and traffic rerouting onto Singletary Rd. — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) October 2, 2018

