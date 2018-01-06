TAMPA, Fla. – A crash involving a Tampa police cruiser has shut down a portion of Busch Boulevard near North 12th Street on Friday morning.

There are no serious injuries, but the westbound lanes of Busch Boulevard are blocked in the area.

A Tampa police spokesperson said a driver of a white vehicle pulled out front of the officer who was driving westbound on Busch Boulevard towards Interstate 275.

Watch video from the scene: Crash involving police officer on Busch Boulevard

