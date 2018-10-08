Tampa Police officers said the teen who was hit crossing the road in Tampa Friday night has died from his injuries.

Jephte' German-Rogers, 16, was crossing northbound on E. Sligh Ave. about 3:44 p.m. when he was hit by a 1992 Honda Accord, according to police.

The entire intersection was closed for several hours as officials investigated the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP