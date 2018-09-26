A seven-car crash is causing a major delay on the northbound side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge from Manatee into Pinellas counties.

The pileup is blocking the left-hand lane near the tower. Commuters are being slowed down by more than an hour as emergency crews figure out how to get enough tow trucks to the scene, according to 10Traffic.

10Traffic Anchor Hilary Zalla is urging drivers to take I-75 through Tampa to get around this delay.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

