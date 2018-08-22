THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- A crash involving several trucks has forced the closure of U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County.

The highway is closed between Fort King Highway and Palm Tree Drive. Injuries are being reported, however, details are not yet available.

Drivers can take Florence Avenue to Fort King Highway to get around the crash.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP