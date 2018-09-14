CLEARWATER, Fla. – The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway from Tampa to Clearwater are closed this morning after a motorcycle collided with a car.

The deadly crash happened around 3:16 a.m. Friday on Courtney Campbell Causeway just east of Damascus Road, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue spokesperson Rob Shaw.

First responders took the motorcyclist to Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor for treatment. The motorcyclist caught fire after the impact of the crash and died from injuries at the hospital, Shaw said.

Authorities have not released the victim's information.

There were no other injuries.

Shaw said the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway will stay shut down for a couple of hours.

