OLDSMAR, Fla. – A man died in a pedestrian crash on Tampa Road late last night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near 3994 Tampa Road.
The westbound lanes Tampa Road are still closed as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. The eastbound lanes of Tampa Road are open.
Traffic Map: Click or tap here
Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are responding to the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the man in the crash.
Investigators said the crash is not considered a hit-and-run.
10News has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.
