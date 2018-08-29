OLDSMAR, Fla. – A man died in a pedestrian crash on Tampa Road late last night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near 3994 Tampa Road.

The westbound lanes Tampa Road are still closed as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. The eastbound lanes of Tampa Road are open.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are responding to the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the man in the crash.

Investigators said the crash is not considered a hit-and-run.

10News has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.

WB Tampa Road is closed at St. Petersburg Drive in Oldsmar due to a fatal pedestrian accident. One man died at the scene. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/ePPRhFE7x8 — Deborah Whiteside (@newsphotogdeb) August 29, 2018

ALERT: #Oldsmar WB Tampa Rd is still closed at Saint Petersburg Dr from a pedestrian crash that happened last night. That's between State Rd and Race Track Rd. — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) August 29, 2018

