TAMPA, Fla. -- A woman and a child, who was being pushed in a stroller, were hit by a passing vehicle on Bayshore Boulevard.

The crash happened just after 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at Knights Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard, according to the Tampa Police Department. Paramedics have taken both people to an area hospital for treatment; the extent of their injuries is described as serious.

The driver did not leave the scene of the crash, police say.

Officers closed Bayshore Boulevard to traffic between Bayview and Wallcraft while they investigate the crash.

Police earlier described the relationship between the two as a mother and child but now say their relationship is not yet known. The child is described as either a baby or toddler.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

