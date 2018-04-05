YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A train derailment was under investigation in York County Friday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. in Fort Mill in the area of Maple Street and Old Nation Road. York County EMS told NBC Charlotte there were no reports of injuries or hazardous materials.

York County Office of Emergency Management said 14 cars derailed and two were in a small creek, which poses an environmental concern.

York County OEM along with Fire and EMS are responding to a train derailment at the Fort Mill Greenway. Currently there are no injuries and no evacuations. We will keep you updated as more news is available. — York County OEM (@YorkCountyOEM) May 4, 2018

