DADE CITY, Fla. — A transformer caught fire at the Pasco County Fair on Tuesday night, knocking out the power to part of the event.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the fire was isolated and there were no injuries. As a result of the transformer fire, some of the food vendors and Higgins Hall were without power.

TECO Electric was working to turn off the power to the transformer.

The public was in no danger, fire rescue says.

