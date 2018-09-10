Inmate costumes aren't uncommon on Halloween, but teenagers in at least some Virginia towns could earn themselves a real orange jumpsuit for trick-or-treating over the age of 12.

CBS affiliate KUTV reports cities like Chesapeake, Newport News and Norfolk are among the places that have ordinances about the acceptable age for the popular Halloween activity.

The cities also set aside trick-or-treat times, so don't even think about trying to ask for candy after 8 p.m.

Chesapeake considers breaking the 8 p.m. rule a misdemeanor and warns violators could be fined up to $100 and could even face up to 30 days in jail. And, the city code says trick-or-treaters over the age of 12 could face up to six months in jail.

It's unclear if anyone has ever actually been arrested, but the ordinances are on the books.

