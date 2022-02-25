Trooper Austin D. Crow was hit just after 11:20 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Licking County while standing outside of his vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A trooper from the Ohio State Patrol in Granville is seriously injured after being hit by a car while he was investigating a crash late Thursday night.

Trooper Austin D. Crow was hit just after 11:20 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Licking County while standing outside of his vehicle.

Troopers were dispatched to a disabled U-Haul vehicle on I-70 near milepost 129 at around 9:30 p.m. Just after 9:50 p.m. two vehicles crashed in the same area. A towing company was then called to the scene, according to OSHP.

Just after 11:20 p.m., a tractor-trailer was heading west in the left lane and attempted to change lanes. It hit another vehicle and then the tow truck that was at the scene.

The tow truck was forced into the two cars that wrecked earlier in the evening, as well as the U-Haul vehicle and Trooper Crow.

The vehicle that was struck from the attempted lane change did not stop and continued driving, OSHP said in a release.

Trooper Crow sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

One minor injury was reported from another driver involved in the crash.