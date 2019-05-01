The truck driver at the center of a fiery Interstate 75 crash that killed him, another trucker and five children received several traffic tickets over the years.

Court records show 59-year-old Steve Holland of West Palm Beach was ticketed between 2000 and 2014 in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Virginia for violations including speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle, driving an overloaded vehicle and not carrying proof of insurance.

Florida Highway Patrol said Friday that Holland was traveling north on I-75 near Gainesville on Thursday when he veered into another car, lost control and went through the center divider, striking a southbound church van from Louisiana and another truck. Five children from ages 9 to 14 in the van died.

