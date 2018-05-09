A pickup truck rammed into the Fox 4 building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning, and a suspect was in custody, police said.
Photos from the scene showed a Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed into a glass window on the bottom floor of the building. Glass and Boxes of paper were scattered across the parking lot.
Police were shutting down streets around the station, which is in the 400 block of North Griffin Street.
The suspect reportedly crashed into the building twice, and then got out and started screaming about treason, a Fox 4 employee told WFAA. Fox 4 employees were evacuated from the building.
Photos of the damage showed two sections of broken window panes along the front of the building.
DART was suspending train service through the downtown area, spokesman Mark Ball said. The northbound green line trains were being stopped at Deep Ellum Station, while the southbound trains were being stopped at Victory Station. Bus shuttles were being put in place to help with the stopped service, Ball said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.