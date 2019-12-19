SARASOTA, Fla. — A man driving a truck at a high rate of speed crashed through a fence, then a cinder block wall at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Thursday morning before crashing into a car rental counter, according to airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo.

This happened around 3:15 a.m. in the baggage area.

Piccolo expressed relief that due to the hour, no one else was in baggage claim at the time of the crash. He noted that he couldn't imagine the injuries this could of caused.

The man in the truck was taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Piccolo says the driver caused about $250,000 in damage and crews are working to clean up the mess.

The airport will be operational in time for the first flight today, Piccolo said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

