President Donald Trump visiting Sacramento for wildfire briefing Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Donald Trump is stopping in Sacramento in between campaign events to get briefed on the wildfires consuming the state.

Trump will visit with local and federal fire and emergency officials, then participate in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard.

The event will take place around 11 a.m. at McClellan Park.

The Sacramento stop comes after several campaign events in Nevada over the weekend. But his rally in a Nevada warehouse was in open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines. Trump on Sunday hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus. Not since a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was blamed for a surge of coronavirus infections has he gathered supporters indoors.

Following his visit in Sacramento, the President is traveling to Phoenix for a campaign event.

Trump last visited California with a focus on wildfires two years ago when he toured Paradise with then Governor Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Ahead of Trump's visit Monday to California for a fire briefing, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington state have said the fires are a consequence of climate change. Trump has blamed poor forest management for the flames that have killed at least 35 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.