The Transportation Security Administration is considering ending screening of passengers at smaller airports across the country to focus security efforts at the largest airports, CNN reports.

The proposal would end screening at more than 150 small and medium-sized airports across the U.S.

CNN obtained internal documents from TSA and talked with senior agency officials. The documents from June and July suggest the move could save $115 million each year, which could be used to improve security at larger airports.

The change would apply to airports serving planes with 60 or fewer seats, according to CNN.

