ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A storm system that produced a deadly tornado is headed to Florida.
Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies are planned across the U.S. on Tuesday, including several here in the Tampa Bay area.
Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info.
What other people are reading right now:
- Amber Alert: 2 children reported missing in Florida
- 'I'll be happy to meet you again with a baseball bat': Residents warn porch pirates to stay away
- Hallmark apologizes, says it looks to 'reinstate' gay wedding commercial
- Military academies probe possible 'white power' signs before Army-Navy game
- Police identify man accused of masturbating on woman at Walmart
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter