POLK COUNTY, N.C. -- WYFF-TV in Greenville, S.C., is mourning the loss of its news crew.

According to the station's website, news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were killed after a tree fell on their SUV on Monday.

The fatal accident took place on U.S. 176 in Polk County, N.C.

McCormick had worked for the station since 2007 and Smeltzer was the station's photographer in the Spartanburg bureau, according to WYFF's website.

McCormick is from Redington Beach and went to St. Petersburg High School.

We'll post more information on this story as we get it.

