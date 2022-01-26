Two brothers accused of beating, killing stepfather after he allegedly sexually abused their sister, police say

For the privacy of the victim, we are not using the names provided by law enforcement.

PHARR, Texas — Three teens have been arrested and are accused of beating their stepfather to death after learning the man inappropriately touched their sister, according to Pharr police.

The Pharr Police Department Chief Andy Harvey held a press conference earlier this week where he said two brothers and their friend are accused in the murder.

Chief Harvey said a minor made an outcry about being inappropriately touched by the murder victim at an RV park located on the 1200 block of E. Moore, according to KRGV.

"They learned that their stepdad had inappropriately touched her, his 9-year old, which is their half sister," Chief Harvey said in the press conference. "Which, it's also important to note that the 9-year-old that was the victim, this is her biological dad."

Detectives have arrested the two brothers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, as well as one of their friends who is 18-years-old, with the death of the 42-year-old man. His body was found on Jan. 20.

When two of the brothers found out about the alleged sexual assault, they confronted their stepdad and they began to fight, Chief Harvey said. The man then left the location on foot.

Police said one of the teens chased the man to an apartment complex down the road, where a second assault occurred involving the brothers.

The three then left the location, changed vehicles and drove back, where they found the man walking alone and injured.

Police said the man was assaulted a third time and beaten with brass knuckles. He apparently had severe head trauma.

The man was then was placed in the bed of the truck and dropped off in a field in McAllen. Police said they believe he may have still been alive at the time when he was dropped off.

"He was dropped off somewhere in the south McAllen area. That's when the McAllen Police Department was called, and that's where they found him later that day," Chief Harvey said. "We understand that he was unconscious, but breathing at the time. But nonetheless, [the murder victim] had died there in the open field."

His body was reportedly found by a farmer in the area.

The charges range from Aggravated Assault, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Capital Murder.

"This investigation was complex having multiple scenes. I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time," Chief Harvey said.