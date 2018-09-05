Two construction workers died following an elevator collapse at a Naples condominium complex Wednesday afternoon.

The collapse was reported at Club Brittany of Park Shore on the 4000 block of Gulf Shore Boulevard North at 3:12 p.m., according to the Naples Fire-Rescue Department.

The outdoor elevator fell about 70 feet while crews worked on it, according to Tarin Bachle, administrative manager for the fire department.

No other information was immediately available.

