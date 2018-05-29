ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two sisters are missing.

Callcinda Hall, 11, and Calina Hall, 13, were last seen on the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue South at about noon Monday.

"Though no clothing descriptions for either child are available, they may be carrying a yellow emoji backpack and/or a backpack with cats on it," St. Petersburg police said.

Anyone with information regarding the girls' location is asked to call police at 727-893-7780, or an anonymous tip can be sent to TIP-411 with "SPPD" included in the message.

