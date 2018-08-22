OCALA, Fla. -- Two students were taken into custody Wednesday after a gun was found at a high school in Marion County.

It happened at West Port High School in Ocala.

Ocala police tell CBS affiliate WKMG a second firearm is believed to be inside a vehicle on campus.

Police are at the school, and authorities say students are safe.

Law enforcement has not identified the students who were detained nor provided any additional information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

