U-Haul truck smashes into security barrier near White House, driver arrested

Investigators say the 19-year-old driver intentionally crashed into the gates on the outside of Lafayette Park.

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul crashed into Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. United States Park Police and United States Secret Service said a 19-year-old driver intentionally crashed in the security gates outside of Lafayette Park. The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri.

One bystander told WUSA9 that the U-Haul tried to crash into the White House, though law enforcement hasn't confirmed that.

"It's a U-Haul truck, coming on H Street, tried to run into the White House," the witness said.

Investigators apparently found a Nazi flag with belongings inside the truck, but no other information on that was provided.

The Secret Service released the following statement:

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street. There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."

According to U.S. Park Police, Kandula was arrested in connection to the incident on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threaten to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a President/VP/family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Twitter user itzaboji captured video of the crash when it happened.

Another user on social media user said they were taking a photo when they heard a crash behind them.

Took this photo of the White House and immediately heard a crash behind me.



Figured someone may have accidentally crashed until the U-Haul backed up and once again tried to break through the barriers.



