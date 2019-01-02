TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Tolleson Police Department says it is investigating an attack on an Uber driver that happened Thursday night.

A spokesperson for TPD says there is an open investigation and they expect to release more information later Friday.

A friend of the driver tells 12 News that the driver was attacked Thursday night and had his throat slashed.

The attack happened near McDowell Raod and 91st Avenue when the driver dropped off a passenger.

This is the second attack on a ride-sharing service driver in the Phoenix area in a week. On Sunday morning, a pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death by her passenger. Fabian Durazo, 22, is in custody and being charged with the murder of Kristina Howato, 39, and her unborn child.

