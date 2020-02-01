NORTH PORT, Fla. — An Uber passenger was killed New Year's Eve after a drunk-driver in a pickup truck hit the vehicle, police say.
The Uber driver and another passenger in the backseat were taken to the hospital.
They're expected to be OK.
Mark Barcia, 41, now faces DUI manslaughter charges.
