One of two University of Central Florida students accused of raping an unconscious woman is maintaining his innocence.

David Kirk, 20, was released Wednesday from the Orange County Jail after posting $5,000 bail, WKMG reports.

"I'm 100% innocent of these charges and I know the truth will prevail," Kirk said after he was released.

Kirk and Jack Smith, 26, are accused of raping the victim, who has passed out from drinking, at an off-campus party.

Kirk's lawyer says there are five witnesses who back up his client's innocence.

The two belong to Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, which was suspended by the school for disruptive conduct and alcohol-related misconduct.

