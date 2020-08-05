Unemployment expected to reach highest rate since the Great Depression

Tampa Bay families are struggling to find support.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, the government will release the April jobs report. Some estimates show that 21 million jobs were lost last month alone.

“You don’t want to show the kids either how frustrated you are and struggling you are. Like I am trying to keep them comfortable and them not knowing anything about it. Its heartbreaking as a parent,” said Krystal Genereux, a daycare worker in St. Pete.

A new resource is being made available to help hurting families. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation announced the distribution of $5 million to local governments to be used for housing assistance.

Much needed support for people like hair dresser and small business owner Ryan Robertson who tried to defer her mortgage payment.

“But when I asked them if it affects your credit, they said yes. And at that point we didn’t want to ruin our credit along with everything else that was going on," explained Roberston.

When jobs numbers are released, the unemployment rate is expected to reach at least 16 percent. That’s the highest rate since the Great Depression.

That would also mean that nearly all the job growth that we’ve seen in the last 11 years, since the Great Recession, has disappeared in a single month.

“It’s horrible not working since March and not having any kind of income," said Genereux. The mother of two has had trouble finding assistance. She applied for unemployment after being furloughed, but weeks later found out she had been denied. “It’s really frustrating because I know I qualify for it. And not knowing the real reason behind it is really annoying too.”

She has had to consider alternative solutions. A family friend with five kids asked her to help home school their children. “Took me a little bit to say yes because I was more concerned about my family, because I have two kids and they have asthma, said Genereux. Ultimately, she felt like she couldn’t say no. “I thought about it and at the end of the day I need to make money.”

