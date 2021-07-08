Universal Orlando launches new Virtual Line app

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone knows that popular theme park rides typically come with long wait times as visitors claim their stake for a spot in line.
But Universal Orlando is currently testing a solution to help free up the amount of time you would have to physically stand in line called Virtual Line.
To access the feature you'll need to have the Orlando Resort app. Once in the app, you'll choose a return time for select attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Virtual Line allows people to be in the queue for rides within a matter of three steps.
- Select the number of guests in your party
- Select the best return time that works for your group
- Confirm the reservation
Once it's time to ride you'll be sent a QR code, generated by the app, that allows you to get right onto the attraction. Once your first reservation expires, you have the option to get another Virtual Line return time from a new ride.
The resort's new installation allows visitors to explore other parts of the park in place of having to spend most of the time waiting in long lines.
